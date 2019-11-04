Business News
November 4, 2019 / 5:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

Austrian Airlines plans to cut 500 jobs to reduce costs: source

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Planes of Lufthansa unit Austrian Airlines are parked at Vienna International Airport in Schwechat, Austria March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Austrian Airlines, owned by Germany’s Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), plans to lay off around 500 staff as part of efforts to reduce annual costs by about 100 million euros ($112 million), a person familiar with the plan said on Monday.

The carrier has faced increasingly stiff competition from low-cost carriers including easyJet (EZJ.L), Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) and Ryanair’s (RYA.I) Laudamotion on short-haul routes out of its base, Vienna.

The plan to reduce costs is due to be officially announced on Thursday, when Lufthansa publishes its third-quarter results.

Austrian Airlines declined to comment.

Austrian media reported the cost-cutting plan last week. Austrian Airlines now has just over 7,000 employees, roughly 1,200 more than after the last round of job cuts in 2012.

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Additional reporting by Kirsti Knolle in Vienna; Writing by Francois Murphy; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below