Lufthansa says CEO to assume additional responsibility for finances

FILE PHOTO: Carsten Spohr, Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Lufthansa AG attends the Europe Aviation Summit in Brussels, Belgium March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said Chief Executive Carsten Spohr will assume additional responsibility for the airline’s finances after the departure of fellow executive board member Thorsten Dirks.

Lufthansa said last week that Dirks, who was responsible for digitisation and finance, would be leaving following negotiations for a government bailout.

In a statement on Tuesday, the carrier said the position of chief financial officer would be filled again over the next few months.

Board member Christina Foerster, in charge of marketing among other roles, will assume additional responsibility for digitization.

Responsibility for human resources development would shift from Foerster to follow-board member Michael Niggemann, Lufthansa added.