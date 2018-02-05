FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Business News
February 5, 2018 / 5:38 PM / in an hour

New management for Brussels Airlines in Lufthansa shake-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) replaced top management at unit Brussels Airlines on Monday, as it revamps the airline after taking it over in late 2016.

Brussels Airlines said CEO Bernard Gustin would be replaced by Christina Foerster from April 1, while CFO Jan De Raeymaeker will also leave by March 31.

    Thibault Demoulin will take on the role of Chief Operating Officer and two further management board members will be named shortly, Brussels Airlines said in a statement.

    Belgian business heads and unions earlier on Monday called for Brussels Airlines to remain based in Belgium with a strong network to protect jobs and business links.

    Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Douglas Busvine

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.