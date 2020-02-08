Lufthansa warns of flight cancellations ahead of storm Sabine

FILE PHOTO: A Lufthansa Airbus A380-800 aircraft lands at Frankfurt Airport in Frankfurt, Germany April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa said that storm Sabine, which is expected to hit parts of Europe over the weekend with gale-force winds, will lead to flight cancellations and delays.

“In particular, from Saturday afternoon (Feb. 8) until probably Tuesday (Feb. 11) there will be flight cancellations,” a group spokesman told Reuters, adding that delays were also possible.

No further details were given. Passengers are being asked to monitor lufthansa.com here for further updates, the spokesman said.