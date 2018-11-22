Lufthansa CFO wants to step down: Manager Magazine

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa’s Chief Financial Officer Ulrik Svensson wants to step down from his job at the German carrier, Germany’s Manager Magazin said on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Svensson has told colleagues he didn’t want to extend his contract which expires in about a year. The 57-year-old, citing personal reasons for his decision, would like to return home to Sweden, the magazine said.

Svensson was not immediately available for comment and a Lufthansa spokesman declined to comment on the report.