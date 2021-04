FILE PHOTO: A Condor airliner lands at Son Sant Joan airport in Palma de Mallorca, ahead of Easter celebrations, Spain, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Lufthansa will continue an agreement until March 2022 that allows passengers of smaller rival Condor to use Lufthansa feeder flights as part of their journey to holiday destinations, a spokesman for the company said on Friday.

Condor has complained that Lufthansa abused its market dominance when it cancelled the agreement.