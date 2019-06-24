Lufthansa announces turnaround plan for budget unit Eurowings

FILE PHOTO: The economy class section of an Airbus A340-300 of Eurowings, a low-cost airline and fully owned subsidiary of German Lufthansa Group, is photographed as Eurowings opens a new route from Duesseldorf to New York, in Duesseldorf, Germany, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN (Reuters) - German carrier Lufthansa announced a turnaround plan for Eurowings on Monday, saying its budget unit would in future focus on short-haul flights and seek a 15% cut in unit costs by 2022 in a bid to return to profit.

Lufthansa said its Eurowings fleet would be standardized on the Airbus A320 family. It said Brussels Airlines, for which a turnaround plan would be announced in the third quarter, would not be integrated into Eurowings.