July 20, 2018 / 3:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lufthansa, Laudamotion court proceedings to start in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A court in Britain will start proceedings on Nov. 19 in a case between Lufthansa and Laudamotion over leasing contracts, Lufthansa said on Friday.

A button with the Laudamotion logo is seen at a flight attendant's jacket in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

*Lufthansa wants to end a contract to lease planes to rival Laudamotion, claiming that the Austrian carrier has failed to meet payments

*Laudamotion, which is backed by Ryanair (RYA.I), has rejected the allegations

*”We welcome the fact that the court wants to clear this up quickly,” a Lufthansa spokesman said

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Tom Sims

