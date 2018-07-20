Lufthansa, Laudamotion court proceedings to start in November

BERLIN (Reuters) - A court in Britain will start proceedings on Nov. 19 in a case between Lufthansa and Laudamotion over leasing contracts, Lufthansa said on Friday.

A button with the Laudamotion logo is seen at a flight attendant's jacket in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

*Lufthansa wants to end a contract to lease planes to rival Laudamotion, claiming that the Austrian carrier has failed to meet payments

*Laudamotion, which is backed by Ryanair (RYA.I), has rejected the allegations

*”We welcome the fact that the court wants to clear this up quickly,” a Lufthansa spokesman said