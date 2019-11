FILE PHOTO: Flags of airline caterer Gategroup fly at the facility of their Gate Gourmet division at Zurich Airport in Kloten, Switzerland March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) is selling the European operations of its catering unit LSG to Switzerland’s Gategroup, the German carrier said on Tuesday, confirming a Reuters report.

The sale is part of Lufthansa’s new strategy to focus on its airline business, the company said in a statement, adding that the deal was subject to approval by the supervisory board as well as competition authorities.