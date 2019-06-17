Lufthansa issues 2019 profit warning, citing price competition

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa on Sunday lowered its profit outlook for 2019, citing intense price competition from low-cost rivals in Europe.

FILE PHOTO: The tail of a Lufthansa airplane is seen outside a Lufthansa Technik maintenance hangar at Munich international airport in Germany, April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

The group’s adjusted margin for earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) was forecast between 5.5% and 6.5%, down from 6.5% to 8% previously, Lufthansa said in a statement.

This would entail pretax EBIT between 2 billion euros and 2.4 billion euros ($2.24 billion to $2.69 billion), compared with the previously targeted 2.4 billion euros to 3 billion euros, it said.

“Yields in the European short-haul market, in particular in the group’s home markets, Germany and Austria, are affected by sustained overcapacities caused by carriers willing to accept significant losses to expand their market share,” it said.

It also cited high jet fuel costs, which it said could exceed last year’s figure by 550 million euros, despite a recent fall in crude oil prices.

Lufthansa said it would make a 340 million euro provision for in its first-half accounts, relating to a tax matter in Germany originating in the years between 2001 and 2005.

The Network airlines unit is expected to reach an adjusted EBIT margin of between 7% and 9%, down from 7.5% to 9.5%. For its Eurowings business, the forecast was for between minus 4% and minus 6%, against about zero percent previously.

“The group expects the European market to remain challenging at least for the remainder of 2019,” it said.

The company’s outlook is more positive for its long-haul business, especially on transatlantic and Asian routes, it said.

Lufthansa cited falling Eurowings revenue as a key reason for the profit warning. These were forecast to decline significantly in the second quarter.

Eurowings management is due to implement turnaround measures to be presented shortly, Lufthansa said, adding that it will defend its market position on short-haul routes.

A research note from Berenberg bank said that it interpreted this statement as a signal that the group is unlikely to reduce capacity there, adding that it was encouraged by Lufthansa noting that it will expand long-haul capacity only marginally in the coming winter.

Lufthansa will hold an investor day in Frankfurt on June 24.

Shares in the company were down 7.6% at 0607 GMT.