Lufthansa not interested being part of government-led Alitalia deal

FILE PHOTO: A Lufthansa Airbus A321-100 airplane takes off from the airport in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, July 29, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Hanna/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) has no interest in participating in a government-led restructuring of Italian carrier Alitalia, Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said.

“We will not be co-investor with the government in an airline that is being restructured,” he said on an analyst call to discuss third-quarter financial results.

Separately, CFO Ulrik Svensson said that while Lufthansa continuously assesses whether all of its businesses have a fair amount of synergies with the group’s airlines it currently had nothing new to report regarding disposals.

Several media outlets had reported that it was considering a sale of its catering unit LSG.