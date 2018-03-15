FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 9:35 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Lufthansa CEO sees Alitalia restructuring progressing slowly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) expects any necessary restructuring at struggling Alitalia [CAITLA.UL] will progress only slowly after the elections there, the group’s chief executive said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The CEO of German airline Lufthansa, Carsten Spohr, presents the new Lufthansa logo during a press event in a maintenance hangar of the airline at the airport in Frankfurt am Main, Germany February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

    “The recent election has not accelerated the necessary restructuring in Alitalia,” Carsten Spohr told analysts after the group reported annual results.

    “We want to see restructuring. Without that, we have no interest in Alitalia,” he said, adding Lufthansa remained prepared to take part in any consolidation in Europe.

    Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Douglas Busvine

