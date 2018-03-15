Lufthansa CEO sees Alitalia restructuring progressing slowly

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) expects any necessary restructuring at struggling Alitalia [CAITLA.UL] will progress only slowly after the elections there, the group’s chief executive said on Thursday.
“The recent election has not accelerated the necessary restructuring in Alitalia,” Carsten Spohr told analysts after the group reported annual results.
“We want to see restructuring. Without that, we have no interest in Alitalia,” he said, adding Lufthansa remained prepared to take part in any consolidation in Europe.
