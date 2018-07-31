North Atlantic routes brighten Lufthansa revenue outlook

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) gave a more upbeat assessment of ticket prices for the rest of the year, benefiting from good demand on German and North Atlantic routes following the demise of rival Air Berlin, and sending its shares higher.

FILE PHOTO: German airline Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr poses next to a Lufthansa Airbus A350-900 after the baptism of the 10th Lufthansa A350 to the name "Erfurt", at Munich airport, Germany July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

The carrier said on Tuesday it now expected a slight increase in unit revenues, against a previous forecast for the measure of pricing to be stable.

“We have turned more positive on top line performance,” Chief Financial Officer Ulrik Svensson said, citing good booking data for the busy third quarter.

While short-haul rivals such as easyJet (EZJ.L), Ryanair (RYA.I) and Laudamotion have scrambled to fill the gap left by Air Berlin on routes out of Germany and Austria, Lufthansa remains dominant on the more lucrative long-haul routes.

The positive comments on pricing could also be a good signal for IAG (ICAG.L), which owns British Airways and Iberia and which reports its results on Friday, Goodbody analysts said.

Lufthansa shares rose as much as 6 percent on Tuesday, their biggest jump in 1.5 years, while IAG and Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) which reports on Wednesday, rose 2.2 percent.

Despite the more positive pricing outlook, the costs of expanding its Eurowings budget unit and a higher fuel price mean Lufthansa won’t see the benefit in its bottom line.

It maintained its guidance for 2018 adjusted earnings before interest and tax to fall slightly from 2017’s record level of 2.97 billion euros ($3.48 billion).

The group also once again reduced its forecast for capacity growth this year, to 8 percent from 8.5 percent, mainly due to Eurowings.

Svensson said it took longer than expected to bring around 77 planes from collapsed rival Air Berlin up to its standards, meaning they spent more time on the ground than expected, thus causing delays and cancellations.

Integration costs for Eurowings reached 120 million euros in the first half of the year, and it expects a further 50 million in the third quarter.

Eurowings will not be profitable this year, but is instead targeting a return to the black next year, Lufthansa said.

Lufthansa reported second quarter adjusted EBIT of 982 million euros, against expectations of 942 million euros.