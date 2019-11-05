Lufthansa files motion to prevent cabin crew strike: spokeswoman

FILE PHOTO: Airplanes of German air carrier Lufthansa are pictured at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), Germany’s biggest airline, has filed a motion with a Frankfurt court to prevent a flight attendants’ strike scheduled for this week, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Cabin crew union UFO has called for a walkout at Lufthansa’s German operations on Thursday and Friday.

In addition to a dispute over pay and pensions, UFO has also fought with the airline in court for months over the union’s legal status.