Lufthansa files motion to prevent cabin crew strike: spokeswoman

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), Germany’s biggest airline, has filed a motion with a Frankfurt court to prevent a flight attendants’ strike scheduled for this week, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
Cabin crew union UFO has called for a walkout at Lufthansa’s German operations on Thursday and Friday.
In addition to a dispute over pay and pensions, UFO has also fought with the airline in court for months over the union’s legal status.
