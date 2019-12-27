German cabin crew union says to strike next week at Germanwings

FILE PHOTO: A Germanwings Airbus 320-200 plane lands at Lisbon's airport, Portugal July 5, 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German cabin crew will go on strike from Monday to Wednesday next week at Lufthansa’s < LHAG.DE> budget airline Germanwings, the UFO labor union said Friday.

The strike is an escalation of a months-long dispute with Lufthansa and its subsidiaries over pay and pensions.

Lufthansa management and UFO last month agreed to enter large-scale arbitration talks in an effort to avert further strikes.

But union officials said there has been little progress.

A Lufthansa board member, Detlef Kayser, said in an emailed statement on Friday that the union had failed to provide in writing the demands of its representatives.

“We won’t move forward this way,” he said.

Lufthansa cabin crew held a strike for two days in November, resulting in the cancellation of one in five flights, affecting around 180,000 passengers and costing the airline 10-20 million euros ($11-$22 million).