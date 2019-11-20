If Lufthansa doesn't make concessions, we'll announce strikes: union

A demonstrator holds up a mock departures sign at a strike of Lufthansa's cabin crew union (UFO) at Frankfurt Airport, Germany November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

MOERFELDEN, Germany (Reuters) - Trade union UFO said on Wednesday that it would announce strikes that could fall during the Christmas period if Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) does not make concessions in a wage dispute.

It said it could not imagine small-scale arbitration with Lufthansa proving successful. If no progress were made, it would announce next Thursday when and where strikes would take place and for how long they would last.