Labour talks with Lufthansa end without results: cabin crew union

FILE PHOTO: Lufthansa flight attendants gather at a strike of the airline's cabin crew union (UFO) at Frankfurt Airport, Germany November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Cabin crew union UFO on Thursday said that wage talks it held with Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) ended without results, adding that it would now prepare for industrial action at the German carrier.

UFO said it regretted that no clarity on the situation at Lufthansa could be reached until today.

Shares in Lufthansa traded 1.7% lower at 0901 GMT in Frankfurt, making the company's the biggest loser on Germany's bluechip Dax .GDAXI index.