FILE PHOTO: Deutsche Lufthansa sign is seen in front of the airport terminal at Cairo International Airport in Cairo, Egypt, July 21, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

BERLIN (Reuters) - Flight attendants’ union UFO is not planning strikes at German airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) this week, it said on Monday, adding that more than 150 flights were canceled during Sunday’s walkout.

UFO added it could reassess the situation at short notice.