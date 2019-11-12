Business News
November 12, 2019 / 4:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lufthansa agrees to arbitration with cabin crew, averting strikes

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Lufthansa airplanes are seen parked on the tarmac during a strike of cabin crew union (UFO) at Frankfurt airport, Germany November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) has agreed with its cabin crew labor union to enter arbitration over a wage dispute, the German airline and the union said on Tuesday, averting further strikes.

Cabin crew held a strike over pay and pensions for two days last week, resulting in the cancelation of one in five flights, affecting around 180,000 passengers and costing the airline 10-20 million euros ($11-$22 million).

The UFO labor union is obligated to “maintain industrial peace,” Lufthansa said in a statement. “Strikes are accordingly excluded for the time being.”

Lufthansa said UFO’s demands for higher expenses and purser allowances would be discussed.

The parties will hold a joint press conference on Thursday to announce details.

Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Alexander Smith and Mark Potter

