November 20, 2019 / 7:55 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Strikes at Lufthansa units possible despite arbitration: union

FILE PHOTO: Lufthansa airplanes are seen parked on the tarmac during a strike of cabin crew union (UFO) at Frankfurt airport, Germany November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Strikes at Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) units Eurowings, Germanwings Cityline and Sunexpress remain possible despite arbitration talks at the German carrier, a spokesman for trade union UFO said on Wednesday.

“Small scale arbitration talks continue. But there is no chance that these will pacify the situation,” an UFO spokesman said.

A Lufthansa spokesman said that after UFO decided strikes could still take place, Lufthansa’s subsidiaries group management would pull out of a wider arbitration process, only offering talks about a limited number of topics.

Last week, Lufthansa and UFO agreed to enter large-scale arbitration talks over pay and pensions, averting further strikes.[nL8N27S6RB]

Reporting by Klaus Lauer and Arno Schuetze, Editing by Tassilo Hummel

