Lufthansa says arbitrators propose fresh talks with cabin crew union in January

FILE PHOTO: Lufthansa airplanes are seen parked on the tarmac during a strike of cabin crew union (UFO) at Frankfurt airport, Germany November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said arbitrators had proposed a further meeting with cabin crew union UFO in early January after they held wage talks on Sunday.

“Lufthansa continues to expect that good solutions can be found for the 22,000 cabin crew members with regard to the arbitration issues,” the airline said in a statement.

“It has been agreed not to disclose the contents of today’s talks. The arbitrators proposed another meeting date for early January.”