German cabin crew union plans further strikes at Lufthansa

FILE PHOTO: A Lufthansa Airbus A380-800 aircraft lands at Frankfurt Airport in Frankfurt, Germany April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German cabin crew union UFO said on Saturday it was planning further strikes at Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) to increase pressure on management after talks with Germany’s largest airline and two potential mediators did not yield any results.

The union will announce more details on Wednesday at 1400 CET (8.00 a.m. ET), a UFO spokesman told Reuters.

The flight attendants’ union had said earlier it was looking into the possibility of staging strikes lasting for an indefinite period.

The dispute includes pay and working conditions at Lufthansa and led to walkouts staged by UFO last year.