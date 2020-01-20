German cabin crew union suspends Lufthansa strike preparations

FILE PHOTO: Lufthansa presents its new logo during a press event in a maintenance hangar of the airline at the airport in Frankfurt am Main, Germany February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN (Reuters) - German flight attendants’ union UFO on Monday said it had suspended its preparations for further walkouts at Lufthansa after the airline submitted a new proposal on how to solve the conflict.

Lufthansa confirmed it had made a new proposal, adding it was making a concession to the union.

Both parties declined to comment on the content of the proposal.

UFO and Lufthansa are at odds over pay and working conditions as well as legal issues.