FILE PHOTO: A Lufthansa Airbus A380-800 aircraft lands at Frankfurt Airport in Frankfurt, Germany April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German cabin crew union UFO said on Friday that it believed measures that go significantly beyond strikes it has already staged were the only way to put sufficient pressure on Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) in a dispute over pay and working conditions.

UFO added that negotiations with Germany’s largest airline could not take place under the same conditions as previously.