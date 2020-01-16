Union talks with Lufthansa yield no results

FILE PHOTO: Lufthansa presents its new logo during a press event in a maintenance hangar of the airline at the airport in Frankfurt am Main, Germany February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN (Reuters) - Talks between Germany’s largest airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), flight attendants’ union UFO and two potential mediators have not yielded any results on Thursday, the company and the union said.

"There is no result," UFO said in a message here to members, adding officials would now discuss internally on how to proceed in the conflict.

Lufthansa confirmed that talks ended inconclusive.

The dispute includes pay and working conditions at Lufthansa and has led to walkouts staged by UFO.