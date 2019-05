FILE PHOTO: A gas torch is seen next to the Lukoil company sign at the Filanovskogo oil platform in the Caspian Sea, Russia October 16, 2018. Picture taken October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Lukoil’s capital expenditure may exceed $8 billion next year, the company’s Vice President Pavel Zhdanov said on Thursday.

The oil producer sees its capex at between 475 billion and 500 billion roubles this year, depending on the global oil deal between OPEC and its allies, he said on a conference call.