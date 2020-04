FILE PHOTO: Lukoil logos are pictured at Gorkovsky Automobile Plant (GAZ) in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The European refineries of Russia’s No.2 oil producer Lukoil are now only processing Russian oil, the Interfax news agency quoted CEO Vagit Alekperov as saying on Monday.