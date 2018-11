Russia's Lukoil quarterly net profit almost doubles

A general view shows a gas facility of Lukoil company in Jarkuduk, Uzbekistan September 23, 2017. Picture taken September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Olesya Astakhova

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Lukoil (LKOH.MM) said on Wednesday that third-quarter net profit rose to 183.8 billion roubles ($2.7 billion) from 97.3 billion roubles in 2017.

Lukoil reported third-quarter sales at 2.3 trillion roubles and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at 321.8 billion roubles, up from 221.1 billion roubles a year ago.

Free cash flows in the same period stood at 159.8 billion roubles.