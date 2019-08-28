Commodities
August 28, 2019 / 11:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's Lukoil second-quarter net income rises 21% quarter on quarter on lower tax

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Lukoil logos are pictured at Gorkovsky Automobile Plant (GAZ) in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s No.2 oil producer Lukoil (LKOH.MM) said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit increased 21.4% from the previous three months to 181.2 billion roubles ($2.75 billion) thanks to lower income tax.

Sales increased by almost 15% from the previous quarter to 2.1 trillion roubles on higher oil and gas prices as well as rising trading volumes of oil and refined products, Lukoil said in a statement.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Tom Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below