Russia's Lukoil second-quarter net income rises 21% quarter on quarter on lower tax

FILE PHOTO: Lukoil logos are pictured at Gorkovsky Automobile Plant (GAZ) in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s No.2 oil producer Lukoil (LKOH.MM) said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit increased 21.4% from the previous three months to 181.2 billion roubles ($2.75 billion) thanks to lower income tax.

Sales increased by almost 15% from the previous quarter to 2.1 trillion roubles on higher oil and gas prices as well as rising trading volumes of oil and refined products, Lukoil said in a statement.