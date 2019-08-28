Russia's Lukoil second-quarter net income rises 21% quarter on quarter on lower tax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s No.2 oil producer Lukoil (LKOH.MM) said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit increased 21.4% from the previous three months to 181.2 billion roubles ($2.75 billion) thanks to lower income tax.
Sales increased by almost 15% from the previous quarter to 2.1 trillion roubles on higher oil and gas prices as well as rising trading volumes of oil and refined products, Lukoil said in a statement.
Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Tom Balmforth