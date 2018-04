(Reuters) - Canadian athletic wear maker Lululemon Athletica (LULU.O) on Monday named Patrick Guido as its chief financial officer.

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a store by yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica in New York City, U.S., March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Guido, who joins from apparel maker VF Corp (VFC.N), will join Lululemon from April 30. [nBw9pcdZCa]