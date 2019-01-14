Lululemon raises fourth-quarter forecast, shares up

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a store by yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica in New York City, U.S., March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Canadian athletic apparel maker Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU.O) on Monday raised its fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts, driven by strong sales during the holiday season.

Shares of the company rose 4.3 percent to $137.78 in premarket trading.

Lululemon, which has witnessed significant comparable store sales growth in the past few quarters, now expects earnings of $1.72 to $1.74 per share, compared with $1.64-$1.67 per share estimated previously.

Analysts on an average had estimated the company to report a profit of $1.69 per share for the quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The key holiday shopping season during November and December is important for retailers as they record a significant portion of their annual sales, both in-store and online, during the period.

Lululemon, which popularized “athleisure wear” by turning pricey women’s yoga wear into mainstream fashion, now expects revenue in the range of $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion in the fourth quarter compared with its previous forecast of $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion.

The Vancouver-based company has been investing heavily in expanding its online presence and offering more menswear to lure customers in a highly competitive retail sector, dominated by the likes of Under Armour Inc (UAA.N), Nike (NKE.N) and Gap Inc GPS.N..

Lululemon has registered a strong growth in online traffic in the third quarter, mainly driven by a 76 percent jump in its e-commerce business in China as the company expands its online presence in Asia.