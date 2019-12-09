Lululemon COO Stuart Haselden to leave

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Lululemon Athletica is seen outside a retail store in New York City, U.S., March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Canadian athleisure apparel maker Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU.O) said on Monday Chief Operating Officer Stuart Haselden would leave in January to take up a leadership position in a company outside the apparel industry.

Haselden joined Vancouver-based Lululemon in 2015 as chief financial officer and became the COO in May 2017, and was part of the team that guided the company following Laurent Potdevin’s exit as chief executive officer in February 2018 until Calvin McDonald took charge in July last year.

Lululemon is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Wednesday after the bell.