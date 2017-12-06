Lululemon forecasts upbeat holiday quarter, shares rise

(Reuters) - Canadian yoga and leisure apparel maker Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU.O) on Wednesday reported a higher-than-expected profit and gave an upbeat holiday-quarter forecast, sending its shares up 6 percent in after-hours trading.

FILE PHOTO - Yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc's logo is pictured at its store in downtown Vancouver June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

The company’s total comparable sales rose 8 percent in the third quarter as its online sales jumped 26 percent.

Analysts on average had expected a 5.3 percent rise in same-store sales, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it expects holiday-quarter sales of $870 million to $885 million and an adjusted profit of $1.19 to $1.22 per share.

Analyst on average were expecting revenue of $866 million and a profit of $1.17 per share.

The company’s net income fell 13.8 percent to $58.9 million, or 43 cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 29, mainly due to an asset impairment charge of $21 million.

Excluding items, the company earned 56 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 52 cents.

Net revenue rose to $619 million from $544.4 million.

The company’s board also approved a $200 million stock repurchase program.