Lululemon raises full-year forecast as growth efforts pay off

FILE PHOTO: Clothes are displayed in a Lululemon Athletica retail store in New York, U.S., March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU.O) reported better-than-expected second-quarter results on Thursday, buoyed by higher traffic across all segments, helping the Canadian athletic apparel maker to raise its revenue and profit forecasts for the year.

The company’s shares rose 3% in extended trading.

The yoga pants specialist, which is now pushing into newer categories such as men’s wear, said it now expects full-year net revenue to be in the range of $3.80 billion to $3.84 billion. It was earlier expecting revenue of $3.73 billion to $3.77 billion.

The company also increased its full-year profit forecast in the range of $4.63 to $4.70 per share, from $4.51 to $4.58 per share.

Total comparable sales, a key indicator for the athleisure company’s business, rose 15% in the second quarter, while analysts on average had expected a rise of 12.2%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company has been looking to lure customers by diversifying its offering and boosting its online presence in a highly competitive retail industry that includes traditional sportswear makers like Nike (NKE.N) and UnderArmour (UAA.N).

Lululemon’s revenue rose 22% to $883.4 million in the quarter ended Aug. 4 from a year earlier, as investments made in boosting sales at company-owned stores and online businesses paid off.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $845.7 million.

Excluding items, Lululemon earned 96 cents per share, beating analysts’ estimates of 89 cents.