Lululemon second quarter profit doubles, beating expectations, shares jump

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian athletic apparel maker Lululemon Athletica (LULU.O) posted second-quarter profit that almost doubled from a year earlier and beat expectations on Thursday, sending its shares up more than 8 percent.

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks into a store of yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica in downtown Vancouver June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

The Vancouver-based company reported net income of $95.8 million, or 71 cents per share, in the three months ended July 29, compared with analyst estimates of $66.5 million, or 49 cents, and up from $48.7 million a year earlier.

Third-quarter earnings are expected to be 65 to 67 cents per share on revenue of $720 million to $730 million, company said in a statement. That compares with per-share adjusted earnings of 56 cents on revenue of $619 million a year earlier.

The stock jumped 8.2 percent to $148.25 in after-hours trading in New York, surpassing a record intraday high touched this week. It had dropped 1.2 percent to close at $137.

Thursday’s earnings report was the first for its new Chief Executive Calvin McDonald, who started in his role on Aug. 20, moving from LVMH’s cosmetics retailer Sephora where he headed up the Americas division.

Lululemon had been without a CEO since Laurent Potdevin abruptly resigned in February for falling short of the company’s standards of conduct.

Even so, the company, which popularized “athleisure wear” by turning pricey women’s yoga wear into mainstream fashion, and its investors have shrugged off his departure, with the shares rising 80 percent since the announcement.

Driving the second-quarter results was a jump in direct-to-consumer revenues, which includes online sales, of 48 percent, and a 20 percent increase in total comparable sales.

Total revenue increased to $723.5 million from $581 million a year ago. Analysts had expected $667.9 million.