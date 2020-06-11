Lululemon's quarterly results disappoint as virus hits, shares fall

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a store by yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica in New York City, U.S., March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica Inc’s (LULU.O) first-quarter revenue and profit fell below Wall Street expectations as the yoga apparel maker’s stores were closed due to coronavirus-led lockdowns, sending shares down 6% after the bell on Thursday.

Government orders to curb the COVID-19 pandemic have forced Lululemon to shutter stores across the world and cancel its popular yoga classes in stores, leading to a 17% decline in revenue.

Net revenue came in at $652 million in the first quarter ended May 3, below expectations of $688.4 million - the company’s first revenue miss in at least nine quarters.

The company reported net income of $28.6 million, or 22 cents per share, compared with $96.6 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had forecast a profit of 23 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.