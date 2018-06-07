Lumentum's CFO Aaron Tachibana resigns

(Reuters) - Optical component maker Lumentum Holdings Inc said on Thursday Chief Financial Officer Aaron Tachibana had resigned after three years in the role.

The company named Chris Coldren, senior vice president of strategy and corporate development, as interim CFO.

Lumentum said Tachibana was leaving the company to pursue other interest and that his departure was not related to “any financial performance, policy, or control issues or any disagreements on accounting or financial reporting matters.”

Tachibana will remain with the company till Aug. 31, the company said, adding it will retain an executive search firm and begin a formal search for a permanent replacement.