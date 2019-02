(Reuters) - Lumentum Holdings Inc, which supplies sensors for Apple’s FaceId feature, forecast third-quarter revenue below analysts’ estimates hurt by slowing demand for smartphones in China.

The company said it expects third-quarter revenue to be in the range of $420 million to $440 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to make $440.9 million revenue, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.