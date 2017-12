OSLO (Reuters) - Production at Lundin Petroleum’s Edvard Grieg oil and gas field off the coast of Norway is back at normal levels following a partial outage that began when the Forties pipeline was shut earlier this month, Lundin said.

“Production at Grieg is going as normal. It resumed fairly quickly after the Forties problems occurred,” Lundin Norway Managing Director Kristin Faeroevik told Reuters on Wednesday.