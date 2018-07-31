FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 6:30 AM / in 2 hours

Lundin Petroleum second-quarter core profit beats expectations, opex falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Sweden’s independent oil firm Lundin Petroleum (LUPE.ST) posted a 52 percent rise in second-quarter core profit, beating market expectations, and revised its full year output mid-point guidance up while cutting expectations for operating costs.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to $508 million from $334 million a year earlier topping the operating profit of $495 million expected by analysts in a Reuters survey.

The company, a partner in Norway’s giant Johan Sverdrup oilfield development, has revised its 2018 production guidance to 78,000-82,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day (boepd) from 74,000-82,000 boepd, and now sees its full-year operating costs to be below $4 barrels of oil equivalent from $4.15/boe.

Lundin, 20 percent owned by Norway’s Equinor (EQNR.OL), has confirmed its intention to pay at least $350 million in dividend in 2019, after an initial dividend of $153 million paid in May.

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Ole Petter Skonnord

