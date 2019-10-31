Oil firm Lundin Petroleum's third-quarter beats forecast

OSLO (Reuters) - Swedish oil firm Lundin Petroleum (LUPE.ST), a partner in Norway’s giant Sverdrup oilfield, posted a smaller-than-expected decline in third-quarter earnings on Thursday, while raising output forecasts and cutting capital spending guidance.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to $411 million in the third quarter from $504 million a year earlier as crude prices declined, beating a mean estimate of $378 million in a Refinitiv poll.
The company’s shares hit an all-time high in early trade but later pulled back to trade down 2.9% by 1000 GMT as investors pocketed recent gains amid a broad decline in energy stocks. .SXEP
“It’s just profit taking,” Carnegie analyst Oddvar Bjoergan said of the share price decline, adding that the third-quarter report showed Lundin was doing well.
Thanks to the earlier than expected startup of the Sverdrup field, the company now predicts 2019 output to average 90,000-95,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day (boepd), the upper end of its previous range of 75,000-95,000 boepd.
Sverdrup output could also rise more quickly than initially predicted, potentially hitting the planned first-phase plateau of 440,000 boepd ahead of an official summer 2020 schedule, Lundin said.
“Yes, it is possible,” Chief Executive Alex Schneiter told analysts on a call, when asked about reaching the production target earlier.
Sverdrup, in which Lundin holds a 20% stake, started operating on Oct. 5, about a month earlier than previously expected, and is already producing more than 200,000 boepd.
Schneiter said he expected the field to reach 80% of its Phase 1 capacity by the end of November, with a new production well to be drilled toward the end of December.
Lundin also reduced its 2019 capital spending target to $730 million from $785 million after pushing some project development costs into 2020 and making savings from a weaker Norwegian crown.
The company lifted proven and probable reserve estimates for its Edvard Grieg field to over 300 million barrels of oil equivalent after approving a new infill drilling program in 2020, compared to original estimate of 186 million boe.
The oil company said it has decided to invest around $60 million in a hydropower project in Norway over 2019-2021, partly to hedge against price fluctuations in the Nordic power market.
Lundin reported free cash flow of $1.1 billion during the first nine months of this year or $3.4 per share, including the cash flow from the sale of a 2.6% stake in Sverdrup to Equinor.
Teitur Poulsen, Lundin’s Chief Financial Officer, said the free cash generation provided “ample room” to increase the dividend going forward, without elaborating.
