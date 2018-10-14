Luxembourg election delivers uncertain outcome

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - Luxembourg voters delivered an uncertain outcome in an election on Sunday, leaving the liberal-led coalition with just enough seats to stay in government and the traditionally dominant center-right also capable of returning to power.

FILE PHOTO: Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel talks to the media as he arrives for the informal meeting of European Union leaders ahead of the EU summit, in Salzburg, Austria, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

Opinion polls had indicated that the Christian Social People’s Party (CSV) - which was led for 19 years by EU chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker - would end Xavier Bettel’s five years as prime minister of a three-party coalition.

The CSV was on course to be the largest party, but actually lost seats, according to a projection by broadcaster RTL after more than 90 percent of the votes were counted.

Bettel’s Democratic Party’s result was unchanged, while his allies, the Socialist Workers Party (LSAP), slipped. The day’s biggest winners were the third party in government, the Greens.

The upshot is that Bettel’s coalition would have a majority of 31 seats in the 60-seat chamber, while the CSV would need to win over his Democratic Party to end its rare spell in opposition.

The CSV was pushed out of government for only the second time since World War Two in a snap election Juncker called in 2013 after a wire-tapping scandal.

Unlike some neighboring countries, where migration has boosted anti-immigrant parties, the far right has not made inroads in Luxembourg.

However, in 2015 Luxembourgers decisively rejected giving the vote to the 48 percent of the population who are foreigners, mostly from Portugal, France and other EU countries.

Whatever the future government, the foreign policy of the European Union’s wealthiest but second-smallest state is unlikely to change much.

To avoid isolation in the EU, Luxembourg has been adapting its economic model, recently ending bank secrecy under pressure from bigger neighbors which have called it a center for tax avoidance.

Financial services is the largest sector in the Grand Duchy’s economy, which was once dominated by steel.