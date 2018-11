FILE PHOTO - The Luxottica name is reflected in a pair of sunglasses in this photo illustration taken in Rome February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/Illustration/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Luxottica (LUX.MI) founder Leonardo Del Vecchio plans to propose Luxottica Chief Executive Francesco Milleri as CEO of the new merged company EssilorLuxottica (ESLX.PA), a spokesman for Del Vecchio said on Monday.

Essilor merged with Luxottica in October to create a world leader in lenses and eyewear.