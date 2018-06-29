FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2018 / 5:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

Luxottica, Essilor extend deadline for merger pending China's approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - French lens manufacturer Essilor (ESSI.PA) and Italian eyewear Luxottica (LUX.MI) have extended a deadline for their planned merger to July 31 as the Chinese competition authority has not yet approved the transaction.

FILE PHOTO: The Luxottica name is reflected in a pair of sunglasses in this photo illustration taken in Rome February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/Illustration/File Photo

In a statement published on Friday the two groups said that they remained confident the antitrust processes in China and in Turkey will be completed in the coming weeks.

The approval by the Chinese authority is a condition of closing the deal.

The first general meeting of EssilorLuxottica shareholders, which was scheduled for July 25, will be reconvened for a later date.

Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

