FILE PHOTO: A view shows the new high end jewellery Gucci store on Place Vendome in Paris, France, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - Kering (PRTP.PA) shares rose 8.5% in early trading on Friday after the luxury goods group’s Gucci brand beat sales expectations in the third quarter.

The Italian fashion label joined others such as jacket maker Moncler in easing fears over a hit from protests in Hong Kong, a major shopping hub.

“Kering’s growth is still among best-in-class this period,” analysts at Citi said in a note.