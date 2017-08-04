Allianz forms JV with LV= to create third largest British P&C insurer

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Europe's biggest insurer Allianz SE is seen on the company tower at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, March 2, 2016.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German insurance titan Allianz said on Friday that it had agreed to create a joint venture and strategic partnership with British insurer LV= to form the third-largest property and casualty insurance company in the UK.

Allianz will pay 500 million pounds ($657.35 million) in exchange for a 49 percent stake in LV='s General insurance business, a deal that is expected to close in the second half of this year.

In a second stage, Allianz will pay 213 million pounds for a further 20.9 percent stage taking place in 2019.