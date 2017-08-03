LV= in advanced talks with Allianz for general insurance stake

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Europe's biggest insurer Allianz SE is seen on the company tower at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British insurer LV= is in advanced talks with German rival Allianz to sell a minority stake in its general insurance operation.

The 174-year old firm said on Thursday that discussions with Allianz were ongoing but there was no certainty that a deal would be agreed.

The statement came in response to a Sky News report that the two companies were close to an agreement valuing LV=’s general insurance division at approximately 1 billion pounds ($1.32 billion) with an announcement expected on Aug. 4.

A source close to the matter told Reuters that negotiations were about to be finalised and the deal was expected by the end of this week.

Bournemouth-based LV= has nearly six million British customers and offers a range of products from car, home, travel and life insurance to investment and retirement solutions.

LV= also ranks as one of one of Britain’s biggest financial services mutuals, with about 5,700 employees.