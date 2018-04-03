LVMH names Van Assche as new Berluti artistic director

PARIS (Reuters) - LVMH, the world’s biggest luxury goods group, named Kris Van Assche as the new artistic director for its Berluti brand, following the departure of Haider Ackermann.

FILE PHOTO: Designer Kris Van Assche poses before attending the the Dior Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show in Paris, France, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

LVMH said Van Assche would be in charge of shoes, leather goods, ready-to-wear and accessories collections at Berluti, and would present his first collection during the Paris Men’s Fashion Week in January 2019.

Van Assche had previously worked at LVMH’s Christian Dior division for around 11 years.